CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.98. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.63.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $431.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.