Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GVA opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.