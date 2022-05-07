Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

HYT opened at $10.16 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.