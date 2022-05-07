Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 550 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $137.84.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

