Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 440 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $196,738.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,418 shares of company stock worth $683,348 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

