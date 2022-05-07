Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,290,000 after acquiring an additional 448,708 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,377,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,601,000 after acquiring an additional 85,072 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,718 shares of company stock worth $2,938,387 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

