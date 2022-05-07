Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 667 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Belden worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Belden by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDC opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

