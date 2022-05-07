Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.39. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,563,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

