Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,706 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 181.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

