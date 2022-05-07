Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 219.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,426 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $155,136,000 after purchasing an additional 264,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.52.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

