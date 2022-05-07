Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,457 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 11,168.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Forward Air by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

