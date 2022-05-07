Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.92% of Landstar System worth $62,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $22,136,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after buying an additional 57,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Landstar System by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System stock opened at $155.05 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

