Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 599 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $11,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 435,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,352.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $95,717,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

