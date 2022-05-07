Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.57% of Mesa Laboratories worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.77 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 158.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.90.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,194 shares of company stock worth $1,598,640 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

