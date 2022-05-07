Raymond James & Associates Buys 38,253 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Gentex worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Gentex by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

