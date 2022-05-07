Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.12, but opened at $41.10. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 14,198 shares traded.

The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 113.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 41.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.