Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Portland General Electric worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after buying an additional 1,186,699 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 209,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

