Swiss National Bank Acquires 294,497 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,497 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

