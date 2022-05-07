First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229,610 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 69,049 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 286,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

OHI stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

