First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.86 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in KB Home by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

