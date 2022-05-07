MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $112.17 and last traded at $97.96, with a volume of 1664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.

The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,463.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,956 shares of company stock worth $1,633,835. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.14.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.