Barclays Lowers Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $14.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of FSR opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

