Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $130.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of YUM opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,420 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

