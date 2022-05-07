Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

