Mizuho Increases Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $34.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Livent has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

