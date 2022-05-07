Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

