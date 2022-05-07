Marc Taxay Sells 1,044 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99.

Arista Networks stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.