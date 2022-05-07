Marc Taxay Sells 1,044 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99.
Arista Networks stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.
About Arista Networks (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.