Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Raised to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 757,392 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 605,249 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

