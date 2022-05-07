National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CFO Sells $218,394.02 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $218,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,710.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karen Marie Rapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25.

Shares of NATI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

