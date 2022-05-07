Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $115,710.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $115,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ANET opened at $110.98 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 57,998 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.