National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Sells $177,844.94 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

