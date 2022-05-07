Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.