CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

NYSE CBU opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.