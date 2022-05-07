Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vistra (NYSE:VST) to “Buy”

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300,000 shares of company stock worth $60,392,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,146,000 after purchasing an additional 809,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,501,000 after purchasing an additional 280,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,651 shares during the period.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

