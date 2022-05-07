Stephen Fredette Sells 987 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 987 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $19,078.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,309,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,305,379.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,285.24.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toast by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.