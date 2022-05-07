Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells $19,117.37 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $19,117.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,554,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,380,881.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36.

On Thursday, February 10th, Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,835,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,507 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Toast by 356.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 264,202 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 960,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 371,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.