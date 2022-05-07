Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,284 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Kennametal worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after purchasing an additional 268,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 347,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMT opened at $26.07 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

