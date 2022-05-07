Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.
IPO stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $70.59.
