Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCII. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 189,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,519,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 638.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 129,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $5,547,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

