Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN opened at 28.79 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 28.71 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 41.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 83.06.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

