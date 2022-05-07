MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP David E. Dykstra Sells 2,500 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $95.81 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

