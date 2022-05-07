Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,403 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

