Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

