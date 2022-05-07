279,484 Shares in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 279,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of EngageSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESMT. Raymond James upped their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

EngageSmart stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

