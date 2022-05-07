Morgan Stanley Cuts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $88.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.07.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
