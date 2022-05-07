Morgan Stanley Cuts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $88.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.07.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

