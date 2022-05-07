Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

Shares of MPWR opened at $444.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.12 and a 200 day moving average of $467.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,320 shares of company stock worth $33,075,171. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

