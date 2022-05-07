Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

