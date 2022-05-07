Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,317 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 252,744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PDC Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,861,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

