Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

