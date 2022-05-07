Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,970 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of CarGurus worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $31.75 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

